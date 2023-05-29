JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you recently gotten engaged and you’re looking for that perfect place to say “I do?” The Jackson area offers many beautiful, historic venues to spend the best day of your life.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places to get married in the Jackson area.

Fairview Inn

Fairview is one of the few architecturally designed houses of the Colonial Revival period that remains in the City of Jackson. The inn offers an indoor and outdoor wedding venue, as well as a large and small reception location.

Country Club of Jackson

The Country Club of Jackson is located in Northeast Jackson. The clubhouse has room for a quaint personal wedding of 50 or a large party of 1,200.

Old Capitol Inn

The Old Capitol Inn was built in 1952 and became an inn in 1996. The Gala Ballroom has been used for wedding receptions or special gatherings. The ballroom opens up onto a courtyard and garden.

The Cedars

Built around 1840, The Cedars is Jackson’s oldest surviving residential structure. The open floor plan and versatility easily accommodates groups of various sizes.

The Ice House

The Ice House has been around since the early 1900s. Recent renovations have restored the facility and added modern conveniences. The Ice House has an occupancy of 75 to 600 guests.