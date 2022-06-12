JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between the mother of the child and a man, who was identified as 25-year-old Robert Jackson.

During the altercation between the mother and Jackson, police said shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim, 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey.

Lacey, who was injured, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) by a private vehicle. She died at the hospital.

Police said they are searching for Jackson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).