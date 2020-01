JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate Dillion Dewayne Williams.

A 2011 GMC pickup used in the escape has been recovered and is being processed by the MBI Crime Scene Unit.

Authorities captured the second escapee, David May, on Sunday.

MS Crime Stoppers and U.S. Marshals Service Offer Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Escaped Inmate: pic.twitter.com/onRdpPDwhQ — MSMBI (@MDPSMBI) January 6, 2020

If you know where Williams is located, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).