$500K grant awarded to Jackson Police Dept. to help hire officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced the Jackson Police Department (JPD) received an award totaling $504,310 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.

The funding will be used to help JPD hire additional officers to fight violent crime in the city.

“This award will help the City of Jackson and it’s police department meet the need for additional police officers,” said LaMarca. “The fight against violent crime in the city does not end here. It is the beginning.”

