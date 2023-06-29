JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Nissan Foundation announced the Two Mississippi Museums as a 2023 grant recipient.

The $50,000 grant will help fund field trips during the 2023-24 school year.

“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their continued support of our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). “School children are our most important audience. The foundation’s generosity has helped thousands of students experience this state-of-the-art museum complex.”

“It’s an honor to award the Two Mississippi Museums a grant for the work they are doing to promote, share and sustain cultural awareness and understanding in communities throughout our world,” said Chandra Vasser, president of the Nissan Foundation and Nissan’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Two Mississippi Museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson.