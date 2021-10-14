528 new coronavirus cases, seven additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 528 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 497,379 with 9,907 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4570
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5630
|100
|130
|20
|Amite
|2034
|54
|57
|9
|Attala
|3301
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1470
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6264
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2776
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1673
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2965
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1330
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1310
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2902
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3058
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4114
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4446
|91
|104
|14
|Covington
|4271
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31806
|398
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13401
|250*
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1191
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4904
|79
|71
|9
|Greene
|2154
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3691
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7690
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34085
|530
|531
|77
|Hinds
|31796
|621
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2665
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1288
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4590
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24303
|377
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3280
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|942
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1706
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13770
|241
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1412
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8450
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10461
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11936
|314
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2111
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4072
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15413
|233
|226
|43
|Leflore
|4626
|143
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5416
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10908
|184
|280
|64
|Madison
|14513
|278
|416
|72
|Marion
|4206
|107
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6378
|132
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6713
|173
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1789
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6606
|204
|228
|60
|Newton
|3808
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1849
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7110
|129
|270
|39
|Panola
|6458
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9428
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2045
|55*
|24
|9
|Pike
|5780
|152
|173
|43
|Pontotoc
|6603
|101
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4641
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1062
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21852
|387
|492
|68
|Scott
|4706
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|640
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4419
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2625
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3582
|64
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4215
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2252
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4539
|109
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4649
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3559
|91
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1585
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5951
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2176
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6635
|175
|173
|38
|Washington
|7361
|156
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4385
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2016
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1043
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3128
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2323
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4375
|86
|151
|20
|Total
|497,379
|9,907
|11,273
|2,086
* Note: A death previously counted in Forrest county has been changed to Perry county upon further investigation.