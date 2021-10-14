528 new coronavirus cases, seven additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 528 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 497,379 with 9,907 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45701198818
Alcorn563010013020
Amite203454579
Attala33018918736
Benton1470384710
Bolivar626414523933
Calhoun277645447
Carroll1673385211
Chickasaw2965676115
Choctaw133026120
Claiborne131037469
Clarke29029413332
Clay305875415
Coahoma411410413813
Copiah44469110414
Covington42719414239
De Soto3180639812426
Forrest13401250*28360
Franklin119128415
George490479719
Greene215448576
Grenada369110815632
Hancock76901267215
Harrison3408553053177
Hinds31796621852139
Holmes26658710920
Humphreys128838359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba459010413524
Jackson2430337728441
Jasper328065462
Jefferson94234417
Jefferson Davis17064291
Jones1377024123643
Kemper1412415010
Lafayette845013719956
Lamar104611355612
Lauderdale11936314481107
Lawrence211140272
Leake4072879917
Lee1541323322643
Leflore462614324055
Lincoln541613420540
Lowndes1090818428064
Madison1451327841672
Marion420610716224
Marshall63781326917
Monroe671317319155
Montgomery1789566410
Neshoba660620422860
Newton3808798715
Noxubee184940416
Oktibbeha711012927039
Panola645813110315
Pearl River942823721042
Perry204555*249
Pike578015217343
Pontotoc66031018613
Prentiss46418110115
Quitman10622700
Rankin2185238749268
Scott47069811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson441911616120
Smith262550728
Stone3582648714
Sunflower421510412420
Tallahatchie225251507
Tate45391098019
Tippah46498112014
Tishomingo35599110328
Tunica158539193
Union59519413223
Walthall2176636914
Warren663517517338
Washington736115620341
Wayne4385728013
Webster2016456714
Wilkinson104339256
Winston31289113139
Yalobusha2323478222
Yazoo43758615120
Total497,3799,90711,2732,086

* Note: A death previously counted in Forrest county has been changed to Perry county upon further investigation.

