RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Friends of the Ridgeland Library (FORL) presented the Ridgeland Library with a $55,000 check for emergency funding.

The Northside Sun reported the group raised more than $110,000 in emergency funds for the library through the EveryLibrary Institute.

This comes as funds are being withheld from Ridgeland leaders due to their concerns about the new books displayed in September 2021.

Tanja Johnson, executive director for the Madison County Library System, said the donations will support the library for the reminder of this fiscal year.