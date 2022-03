MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Hot Diggity Dog 5K Run/Walk will help benefit the Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center in Mississippi.

The event will be on Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 a.m. Registration will be open through April 1.

To participate in the event, attendees can pay $30 for the 5K Run/Walk or $20 for the One Mile Dog Walk.