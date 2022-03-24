RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 10th annual Leap 4 the Lily Pad will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Methodist Rehabilitation Center Green Space in Ridgeland.

Organizers said all proceeds from the event will go towards covering the operating costs of The Lily Pad Café. The Lily Pad will employ & train young adults with intellectual & developmental disabilities to equip them with the tools necessary to obtain employment by local businesses.

