FLOREANCE, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Let’s Glow Florence 5k and Fun Run will be held on Saturday, March 12, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The 5k and Fun Run will start at Florence High School located at 232 MS-469.

Proceeds will go towards the Florence and McLaurin High Schools Health Science Academy Academic needs.

Participants are to register online on the race roster website.