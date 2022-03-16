VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A fifth American Cruise Lines riverboat will travel the Mississippi River and make stops in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the American Symphony will be the fifth ship in the new riverboat class that will begin cruising along the Mississippi River in August 2022.

American Symphony will serve 175 passengers. The riverboat will have five decks, indoor and outdoor dining venues, fitness centers, and a top deck.

The riverboat will sail eight days on the lower Mississippi River with stops between New Orleans and Memphis.