CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fifth suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard in September 2022.

According to investigators, Howard was shot during a chase the morning of Monday, September 19 on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. Howard died at the Claiborne County Hospital.

Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle enter the highway from the Citgo store in pursuit of the vehicle Howard was in. Four men were arrested in connection to the homicide, and they were each charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the fifth suspect was identified as Dontrell Rowan, 20, of Jackson. He was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit the murder and one count of conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

This case is still under investigation.