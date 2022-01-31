JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the ongoing water pressure issues in the City of Jackson, six Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will remain all virtual on Tuesday, February 1.

The six schools are:

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Wingfield High

Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch can be picked up by students who attend those schools between 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

After school programming at all-virtual sites are cancelled for February 1.