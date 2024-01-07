SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of her Smith County home.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7 in the Mize area. Mize first responders and Smith County deputies responded to the scene.

Houston said the child died from her injuries upon the arrival of first responders.

The sheriff said no further details will be released while deputies conduct an investigation into the incident.

“We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time,” said Houston.