CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 60-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he broke into at least 15 campers and homes in Claiborne County.

On Wednesday, February 15, Claiborne County deputies responded to a deer camp on Shiloh Road around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed at least 15 campers and houses had been broken into.

As deputies searched the area, a suspect was spotted hiding in the woods. They said the man was arrested after a chase.

The suspect was identified as Mark Grayer. Grayer made his initial court appearance Friday, February 15. His bond was set at $15,000.