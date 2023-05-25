JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will celebrate its inaugural 601JXN Day in June. This year, the event will be held from June 1 to 4.

Organizers said the event is a collective celebration of the capital city. The celebration will kick off at Offbeat Jackson, located at 109 North State Street, on Thursday, June 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“In a sense, this isn’t a new idea,” said Kim Lewis, Tourism and Destination Development Manager for Visit Jackson. “This city always has something going on. Live music, outdoor events and festivals, museum, and gallery openings. We can only hope that 601JXN Day will continue to grow each year and that our sense of community grows with it.”

Officials with Visit Jackson said the weekend will be celebrated with new events, existing events and special promotions, including:

First Friday on Farish

Magnolia Sunset Markets

JXN Run Club 601 Weekend 5K Run

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

Briarwood Arts Center Open House

601 Day at HV

Fondren Live

Cathead Jam

Farmers Market Summer Kickoff

Fun Day 3K

Click here for more information on 601JXN Day events that are set to take place in June.