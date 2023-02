VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 61-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident happened on North Washington Street around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23. Authorities said the man was killed on impact.

According to investigators, the driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle after leaving work.

The incident remains under investigation.