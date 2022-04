JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was found dead on April 20, 2022.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Johnston Street. Officer Sam Brown said Shirley Harris had been shot in the right side of her head.

According to the Hinds County coroner, Harris had possibly been deceased for several hours. Investigators are working to gather information on a motive and a possible suspect at this time.