JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 66th Recruit Class graduated from the Jackson Police Training Academy on Friday, February 25. The class of eight started their training in December 2021, but they were sent back home after just four days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“We were inside the classroom on our first topic when we were told we had to pause due to pandemic issues. No one wanted to leave, but we still got our ten days off. The days came to an end, and we still arrived back at the academy with seven,” said Tyisha Banks, a graduate.

The class received their badges and were assigned a precinct on Friday.

Police Chief James Davis said he’s proud that the department had six consecutive recruit classes graduate in the past year.

“I’m extremely proud, especially the day and time we’re living in and the shortage of law enforcement officers all across the country. Everybody that I’ve talked to is short because we don’t have people aspiring to be police officers in today’s world we’re living in,” said Davis.

The new officers will join the Jackson Police Department (JPD), Jackson State University (JSU) campus police, Lexington Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.