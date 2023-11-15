FLOODWOOD, Miss (WJTV) – A new coffee location has opened in the City of Flowood.

7 Brew Coffee held ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 15. The drive-thru coffee shop is located on Pineview Drive.

Sebastian Bedford, the regional manager, said they want to stand out from other businesses by being involved with the community.

“We don’t want it to be another business that pops in town, just tries to sell to everybody. We also want to be involved. Like we said, you know, we’ve got all these people here from the community right now, from officers to the mayor to our chamber here. And, you know, we just want to be as involved as we can and not just be a, you know, another company that pops in and is just showing up to be here,” Bedford said.

7 Brew Coffee also made a $1,000 donation to Northwest Rankin’s food drive.