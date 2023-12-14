PEARL, Miss (WJTV) – A new 7 Brew location opened in Pearl on Thursday, December 14.

The business donated $1,000 to Children’s of Mississippi, which is the state’s only children’s hospital.

One employee said engaging with the community and giving customers the best experience is what you can expect from 7 Brew.

“We really just want to be able to, you know, find great people. We want to be able to serve the community as best we can. I mean, our biggest thing is we like to cultivate kindness. And so, being able to do that with the community and being able to find people that are willing to do that, that’s our mission. We’re all about touching lives. We’re all about customer experience. We say that we really don’t serve coffee. We serve a customer experience. Coffee is just a byproduct,” said Ethan Flynt, the stand manager for the Pearl location

For every large drink purchased on Thursday, a portion of sales will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The new stand is located at 5746 U.S. 80 in Pearl. The first 7 Brew coffee stand in the area opened in Flowood in mid-November.