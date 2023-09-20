FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A drive-thru coffee shop will expand to Flowood.

7 Brew dropped its future coffee stand from a crane on-site at its new location on East Pineview Drive.

The business also donated $1,000 to Children’s of Mississippi to support its mission of helping Mississippi children live strong, healthy lives.

“We always want to be involved with the community and giving back in any way that we can. So, we like to provide a fun, positive experience for the people that come through here,” said Sebastian Bedford, a regional manager for 7 Brew.

“We are so incredibly thankful for 7 Brew for making this donation. It’s businesses like this that want to be involved in the community, seeing the impact that Mississippi’s only children’s hospital has on the community that they serve. It’s really incredible. And so, we’re just thankful that they want to go ahead and build this partnership with us as they continue to expand throughout the state,” said Katie Rogers, Children’s Miracle Network Specialist.

7 Brew is expected to open for business in Flowood later this fall. The stand will add 50 jobs to the Flowood area.