PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A drive-thru coffee shop will soon open a second location in the Jackson area.

7 Brew will open its new stand at 5746 U.S. 80 in Pear in Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The first 7 Brew coffee stand in the area opened in Flowood in mid-November.

On December 14, a portion of sales from every large drink purchased at the new location will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.