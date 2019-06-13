Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

7-year-old boy dies after being shot in Brookhaven

Wednesday night a 7-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Brookhaven. 

The 7-year-old has been identified as Quantivious Allen Jr. 

The deputy coroner for Lincoln County says he passed away last night at 9:40 after being airlifted to UMMC. 

Update 9:50 pm

A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot during a drive-by shooting.

The police chief confirms, the child was shot with what appeared to be an assault-style weapon. 

An investigation is underway.

According to Police Chief Kenneth Collins, a 7-year-old boy was shot in Brookhaven. 

The condition of the young boy is currently unknown. 

WJTV is currently working to bring more information.

