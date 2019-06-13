7-year-old boy dies after being shot in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss.(WJTV) - Wednesday night a 7-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Brookhaven.
The 7-year-old has been identified as Quintavious Allen Jr.
The deputy coroner for Lincoln County says he passed away last night at 9:40 after being airlifted to UMMC.
Update 9:50 pm
A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot during a drive-by shooting.
The police chief confirms, the child was shot with what appeared to be an assault style weapon.
An investigation is underway.
