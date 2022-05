JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was found at his home on Thursday, May 26.

Police said a neighbor found Herbert Floyd McCombs dead under his garage around 11:30 a.m. on Raymond Road.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a preliminary examination showed that McCombs had been beaten and assaulted.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS(8477).