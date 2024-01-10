JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 73-year-old man was shot and killed.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the body of Charles Sudduth, Jr., was discovered on Del Rosa Drive at Del Rio Street on Wednesday, January 10.

According to Wade, Sudduth’s family was concerned about him after he did not show up for a meeting Tuesday night. They discovered his body on Wednesday in the area where he was renovating an unoccupied home. The police chief said Sudduth owned several rental properties in the area.

Wade said the victim was shot multiple times. Investigators have a person of interest in the case who they are actively searching for.

“It’s very sad. My heart goes out to this family. This person was here trying to do repairs to a home and loses his life. That’s absolutely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated this year in the City of Jackson,” Wade stated.

The police chief said no items were taken from Sudduth, and his vehicle was still at the location. Wade said the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).