VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 74-year-old Vicksburg man died after an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 near the Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection.

When officers arrived, they found Edward Stowers, 74, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Investigators conducted interviews in the area. Police have not released any additional information.