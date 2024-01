EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A 75-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies responded to the scene at a home in the 2000 block of Belknap Road in Edwards. The fire happened on Tuesday, January 2.

According to Jones, preliminary findings showed that the unidentified man was found deceased inside the home.

The man’s cause of death and the cause of the fire is under investigation.