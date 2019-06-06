75th D-Day Anniversary: Soliders in Hattiesurg name the day “Call to Serve”

Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Soldiers of the United States Army in Hattiesburg are using this day to start a national movement named “Call to Serve”.

The day is where active soldiers of the army reflect on the sacrifices made and talk about why it was important for them to join.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Crites recruit says, “75 years ago today those who jumped into Normandy and stormed across the beaches. They changed the world, their courage and heroism paved the way for myself and everyone else to have this opportunity. Their sacrifices gave me the opportunity of freedom and to be apart of the greatest military in the world the army”

Today also marks the 244th birthday of the US Army.

