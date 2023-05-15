SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 77-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Simpson County this weekend.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 on Highway 13 near Boggan Ridge Road.

Troopers said a 2023 Buick Encore was traveling northbound on the highway when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, Edwin Jackson, of Jayess, died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.