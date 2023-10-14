MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eight people have been arrested after 11 vehicles were burglarized in Madison on Friday, October 13.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Main Street in Madison just after 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

Madison police said similar incidents were discovered in Oxford and other areas of North Mississippi.

During their investigation, police discovered a woman attempting to cash fraudulent checks at banks in Pearl. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, two people were arrested on Highway 49 in Richland.

The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Danelle Amber King and 42-year-old Matthew Arthur, both from Cleveland, Tennessee. They are being held in the Rankin County Detention Center.

The investigation also led officers to a home in Hattiesburg. Madison police contacted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and three women were arrested after surveillance was set up on the home.

The women were identified as 30-year old Jasmine Danielle Atkins, 29-year old Maya Marie Habersham, and 23-year old Desire Shardae Robinson, all from Florida. They are being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Jasmine Danielle Atkins (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Maya Marie Habersham (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Desire Shardae Robinson (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Investigators with the Madison Police Department and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department located other individuals linked to the auto burglaries.

The three suspects were arrested on Interstate 59 in Trussville, Alabama. The suspects were identified as 29-year old Raymone Marquis Davis, 27-year old Victor Alexander Ogiste, and 28-year old Danarious Trevon Young, all from Florida.

Davis, Ogiste, and Young are being held at the Trussville Jail. Police said extradition paperwork is being filed to have them transported back to Madison.