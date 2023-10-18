CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An additional $8 million in state funding will help with development projects in the City of Clinton near Mississippi College.

Before Thanksgiving, officials with the college announced Century Construction Group will begin surveying and site preparation on about 50 acres of land directly across Highway 80 from Mississippi College. The work represents the infrastructure phase of a partnership between MC, the City of Clinton, and local developers to create a mixed-use retail and living space to attract retailers, restauranteurs, grocers, bankers, and hoteliers throughout the Southeast.

Incorporated into House Bill 1353, the state’s initial $8 million investment has been supplemented by a second $8 million legislative grant from the State of Mississippi to the City of Clinton to fund infrastructure development on the property.

Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said the project will enhance the reputation of the university and the city.

“We’re on the verge of creating a dynamic mixed-use space that builds on and complements the essence of Olde Towne Clinton, but with a modern twist,” Thompson said. “The goal is to create a walkable, vibrant space connected to the MC campus that embodies the charm of a small-town experience. This development represents Clinton becoming one of the great college towns in this country, and I’m convinced we will be the best Christian college town ever.”

Once surveying and clearing have been completed, the movement of dirt will begin.

Officials said merchants and other occupants of the development will lease space from the partners, who will maintain ownership of their respective properties. Once construction on the current property site has been completed, the partnership calls for the remainder of MC’s land south of Highway 80 to be developed.