YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was shot while playing outside his home.

Detective Nolan Warrington said the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 28 on North Monroe Street.

The child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. At last check, the child was in critical condition.

Warrington said police have some suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made.