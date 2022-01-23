82-year-old man dies in Natchez car crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An 82-year-old man died following a single-car crash in Natchez around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21.

The Natchez Democrat reported Billy Parks, of Natchez, was traveling south on Canal Street when his car swerved to the right and crashed into an old toll booth at the Natchez Visitor’s Center. He was the only person in the car.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said it’s unclear what caused the crash. The Natchez Police Department, Natchez Fire Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.