UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for more than 850 customers in Utica.

The notice affects 856 customers who are served by the Town of Utica water supply.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.