89-year-old woman dies, husband injured in Vicksburg house fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a fire at a Vicksburg home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured her husband.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the call around 5:20 a.m. on Clayton Drive. They said the fire started in a bedroom.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the 89-year-old woman died due to the heat and smoke from the fire. Her husband was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for burns to his arms, chest and back. Danczyk said the man is in stable condition, but his injuries are very serious.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.