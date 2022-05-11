JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will close its 56th season with the Tony Award winning “9 To 5” musical May 24-June 5, 2022.

Dolly Parton’s show is about three coworkers are pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Due to the sexual references, light drug use, and occasional curse word, “9 to 5” is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Ticket prices are $35.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com.