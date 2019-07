A 9-year-old child’s body was found floating in a pond in southern Simpson County.

On July 29 around 8 am, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks discovered the body.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary cause of death is presumed to be drowning.

The child’s body has been taken to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory and is pending an autopsy.