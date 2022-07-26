LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A nine-year-old Attala County boy died during a four-wheeler wreck.

Breezy News reported Leake County deputies responded to a call about the accident just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22. The caller stated there had been a four-wheeler accident on North Jordon Street involving a child.

Authorities believe the accident happened when the four-wheeler jumped a small hill and flipped.

The child was taken to Baptist-Leake Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The child has not been identified, but he was a student at Presbyterian Day School in Kosciusko.