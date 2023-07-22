FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ninety Rankin County customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the notice affects 90 customers in the Lexington Subdivision, who are served by the Town of Florence water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.