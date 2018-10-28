91-year-old Mississippi State fan dies in the Junction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - A Mississippi State fan is dead after going into cardiac arrest in the Junction. He was 91-years-old.

In a tweet, the university's communication director, Sid Salter, said, "MSU regrets to confirm that a 91-year-old male fan went into cardiac arrest in the Junction near Gate A. He was transported to OCH, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. We have no other information at this time. The gentleman’s son was with him. Our prayers are with them."

This story is developing.