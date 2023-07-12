JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In June, Jackson’s 911 service took a hit during a series of storms that passed through the capital city. The strong winds caused significant damage to structures throughout the city, such as traffic signals and the Public Safety Communications and Information Building.

The service was later restored. If you have an issue with the service in the future, WJTV 12 News has the answers to commonly asked questions.

Who manages 911 call centers?

Across the U.S., the 911 system is operated by local and state governments. Their authority and responsibilities vary from state to state. Various local and state agencies employ 911 professionals. They include law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency management agencies, and Information Technology (IT) services as sworn or civilian personnel.

Can I text 911?

Localities across the country are investing in their 911 infrastructure to provide residents the option to text first responders. In most of Mississippi and the South, the infrastructure doesn’t exist. However, according to text911.info, the only two counties that offer this service in the metro are Rankin and Smith.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, if you attempt to send a text to 911 where the service is not yet available, all wireless carriers and other text messaging providers must send you an automatic “bounce-back” message that will advise you to contact emergency services by another means, such as making a voice call or using a telecommunications relay service. This helps to minimize the risk of mistakenly believing that a text to 911 has been transmitted to an emergency call center when it has not.

Even if text-to-911 services are available in your community, a voice call remains the best way to reach 911. If possible, still call 911 for emergencies.

Can I dial 911 from a wireless phone without a wireless calling plan?

All wireless phones, even those not subscribed to or supported by a specific carrier, can call 911. Calls to 911 on phones without active service do not deliver the caller’s location to the 911 call center. If disconnected, the 911 center cannot call back the caller.

What should I do if I accidentally dial 911?

Experts from 911.gov say to stay on the line and not hang up. Doing so could make officials believe that an emergency exists. Instead, explain to the call taker what happened.

More information is available at 911.gov.