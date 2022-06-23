JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 9th annual JT and Friends foundation ‘I Have a Dream’ Sports camp has started for the summer this week. On Thursday, they were at the Smith Wills Stadium and High Bowl Bowling.

The camp features many sporting opportunities to teach the youth about the proper techniques of particular sports. The camp also introduces the fundamentals in teamwork and leadership skills to help them throughout their potential sporting goals.

The sports camp started on Monday, June 20 and will end on Friday, June 24.

The camp offers many fun sport opportunities for their campers such as basketball, bowling, baseball, and football.

Jaborri Thomas, CEO of JT and Friends, believes that continuing to host camps will minimize the growing numbers of youth involved crime in Jackson. His goal is to help make Jackson communities a better place.

“I noticed that we don’t have a lot of sports related programs like at Jackson State as there was growing up as a child,” said Thomas. “So, I wanted to change that to get kids more involved.”

Senator John Horhn supports Thomas’s endeavors. He believes that Thomas is a positive force in the lives of the youth and supports his mission of teaching them to succeed in life.

On Friday, June 24, the camp will have a closing event which will feature an awards ceremony, water activities, games, and much more fun activities at Shepard Park starting at 9:00 a.m.