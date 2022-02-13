JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crowds lined the streets to watch the Annual Dixie National Parade on Saturday, February 12.

Rodeo lovers young and old came out to kick off this year’s Dixie National. Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson road in on a horse as he welcomed the crowd. Parade floats showcased this year’s theme, “Spirit of America.”

One guest said her family has been attending Dixie National for generations.

“This is one of the things we do. I used to ride horses when my husband was here to help me take care of them. They’re all peacefully in their pasture this morning and I can’t get them myself. I’m 90-years-old and I still try to trail ride. Except, COVID took a turn with me and I wasn’t able to ride,” said one Dixie National fan.

This is the 57th year of the rodeo and the show runs through February 19.