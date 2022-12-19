JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 23-25) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Journey to the North Pole – Friday – Jackson
- Celebrate the holidays at the Mississippi Children’s Museum with train cars, a skating rink, a giant slide and more. Santa will be available for photos from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
1908 Christmas Provisions Dinner – Saturday – Jackson
- Make your reservation now for a special Christmas Eve dinner at the Historic Fairview Inn in Jackson.
Festival of Trees 2022 – All weekend – Jackson
- Step inside The Westin Jackson and experience the “A Mississippi Christmas” filled with over ten ornate Christmas trees displayed throughout the lobby. Cast your vote for your favorite tree and sip on complimentary hot chocolate.
Pine Belt:
Lights of the Wild – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Don’t miss the last day of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s holiday lantern exhibit. There will be over 500 new holiday-themed lanterns that showcase the diverse wildlife and flora found around the world.
Experience Columbia – All weekend – Columbia
- Go ice skating. ride bumper cars, take a train ride, take photos with Santa and more all weekend at Experience Columbia.