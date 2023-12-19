NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez man accused of shooting at tourists outside of a restaurant tried to escape from jail in Concordia Parish, according to authorities.

The Natchez Democrat reported Jamal Watson, 26, was rebooked on Sunday on a simple escape charge without bond. Investigators said he was captured when he climbed over the jail’s fence.

Police said Watson shot at the tourists outside the La Fiesta restaurant on John R. Junkin Drive on Thursday, April 6, 2023. No one was injured.

Watson was later arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference to life, shooting into a vehicle and shooting within city limits.

His bond was set at $500,000 for each count of attempted murder, $100,000 for shooting into a vehicle and $1,250 for shooting within city limits, for a total of $2,101,250.