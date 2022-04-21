JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host an annual district-wide in-person job fair on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The job fair will be held at Cardozo Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. JPS leaders are seeking applicants in teaching, food service, maintenance, and transportation.

With a shortage of teachers and staff in the education profession statewide, JPS officials said they’re willing to address many of the needs of their teachers and staffs.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) recently signed a teacher pay raise bill, which will become law on July 1. Leaders at JPS said they’re excited about meeting the new applicants on Saturday.

In addition, JPS will offer a signing bonus up to $10,000 for qualified teachers.

“We’re just excited about the opportunity to be able to continue to work on staffing our buildings and get certified teachers in our classrooms,” said Dr. Tommy Nalls, Director of Recruitment for JPS.

Teachers who are hired will start the 2022-2023 school year, and many of the operational and support applicants who are hired could start immediately.

“We’re looking to try to get those people in as soon as possible, so we can staff our building, staff, our team and continue to take Jackson Public Schools to get it to where we’re trying to go,” said Nalls.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to dress professionally and bring appropriate documentations to the recruiting event.