JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Consumers said the uptick in gas prices is limiting their holiday plans.

With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, AAA estimated 40 million Americans will be traveling this weekend. With gas prices at an all-time high, people are pinching their pockets.

Gas prices have not only increased for your traditional car or SUV, but for water vehicles like boats and jet skis. Many said the increased gas price is putting a limit on the fun they can have.

“The thing about most boats is, you have to put 100% ethanol in there. That’s already expensive. Now it’s like five times more expensive. Yeah, it really puts a hole in your pocket,” said one Mississippian.

“They have been affecting my holiday travel. I can’t go anywhere. We’re going to just do a little something at home. How the gas prices are going up, the food prices going up, just can’t afford to go anything,” said another Mississippian.

According to AAA, the average gas price for Mississippi is $4.15. That’s a 65% increased compared to this time last year.