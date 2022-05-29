JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local museum is exploring the history that many Mississippians impacted.

The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) hosted a live conversation for the Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration Tour.

The tour provides participants the opportunity to engage with the exhibit theme of storytelling, family land and self-determination.

From 1915 through 1970, more than six-million people left the Deep South for cities across the United States.

“For me, this has been really interesting in sitting down and looking at works. It just felt very different because it gave me a chance to not feel rushed. It allowed me to hear other people’s thoughts and to delve into things that I had never considered. That was really valuable for me,” said Necole Ivrin, who was visiting from Houston, Texas.

The exhibit tour is free every Sunday for visitors. For Juneteenth weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will be free.